因疫情影響、客服人員將採取異地作業，無法接聽客服專線。如有需服務之處請以官方Line或電子郵件聯繫。

級數莊快速到貨

加佳酒客服資訊

客服信箱

service@plus9.tw

客服電話

02-2571-0111

服務時間

週一～五 9:00~18:00(國定假日休息)

關注我們

1855卓越酒莊門市資訊

信義A4門市

台北市信義區松高路19號B1

營業時間：週一 ~ 週日 11:00~22:00

電話：02-2729-1855

南京門市

台北市中山區南京東路二段51號

營業時間：平日 12：00-23：00 / 週末 12：00-21：00

電話：02-2571-6600

敦南VIP會所

台北市大安區敦化南路二段11巷8號

營業時間：平日 14：00-23：00

電話：02-2700-5222

隱私權政策
使用條款
聯絡我們
網站地圖
copyright © 2019 plus9.tw All Rights Reserved